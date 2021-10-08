Pointe Capital Management LLC Has $403,000 Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Pointe Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 32.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,684 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in The Boeing by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,607,731 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,207,107,000 after purchasing an additional 186,553 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 9.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,948,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,415 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,166,628 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,949,919,000 after purchasing an additional 178,303 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 5.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,618,340 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $627,250,000 after purchasing an additional 146,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 9.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,258,422 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $541,028,000 after purchasing an additional 195,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $226.64. The company had a trading volume of 158,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,923,619. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.61. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $141.58 and a 52 week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The company had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BA. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $252.00 to $279.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.30.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

