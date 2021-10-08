Pointe Capital Management LLC Has $512,000 Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,942,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,206,961,000 after buying an additional 7,039,559 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,299,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 568.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,374,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,707,000 after buying an additional 2,019,030 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,402,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,223,000 after buying an additional 1,480,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,393,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,058,006,000 after buying an additional 1,318,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.60.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PM traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,422,076. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.93 and a 12-month high of $106.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.71. The stock has a market cap of $148.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.71%.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

