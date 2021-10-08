Pointe Capital Management LLC Has $937,000 Stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW)

Pointe Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) by 38.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 34,448 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLW. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 63.9% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 417,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 162,720 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $1,265,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,185,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,866,000 after acquiring an additional 40,932 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 225.3% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 51,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 35,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 26.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 114,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BLW traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.04. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,183. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $17.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 13, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

