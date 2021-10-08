Pointe Capital Management LLC Sells 211 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Pointe Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 960,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,970,000 after acquiring an additional 20,589 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 35,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 202,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $226.50. The stock had a trading volume of 26,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,895,275. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $229.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.60. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $165.02 and a 52 week high of $234.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

