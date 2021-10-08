Polkamarkets (POLK) Price Hits $0.41 on Exchanges

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. One Polkamarkets coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000738 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Polkamarkets has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Polkamarkets has a total market cap of $17.48 million and $393,001.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00049158 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $124.96 or 0.00227149 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00012351 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.39 or 0.00102513 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Polkamarkets

Polkamarkets is a coin. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,052,618 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Polkamarkets Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkamarkets should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkamarkets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

