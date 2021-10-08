Polker Price Tops $0.0782 on Major Exchanges (PKR)

Polker (CURRENCY:PKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. One Polker coin can now be bought for about $0.0782 or 0.00000143 BTC on major exchanges. Polker has a total market cap of $3.29 million and $713,757.00 worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Polker has traded down 4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00061693 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.33 or 0.00094049 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.03 or 0.00141149 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,699.46 or 1.00232425 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,561.24 or 0.06525685 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Polker

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,096,366 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR

Polker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

