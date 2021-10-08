Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) to post sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Pool’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.36 billion and the highest is $1.38 billion. Pool posted sales of $1.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Pool will report full year sales of $5.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.04 billion to $5.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.23 billion to $5.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pool.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.72 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on POOL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $458.86.

Pool stock traded up $11.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $452.54. 250,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,657. The company has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 0.77. Pool has a twelve month low of $305.47 and a twelve month high of $500.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $474.69 and a 200-day moving average of $441.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $1,410,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.39, for a total transaction of $4,803,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,706 shares in the company, valued at $33,486,065.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,680 shares of company stock worth $24,818,544 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 207.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 280,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $128,848,000 after acquiring an additional 189,690 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the second quarter valued at about $73,722,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 170.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,774,000 after acquiring an additional 160,237 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the first quarter valued at about $54,168,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 92.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 247,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,389,000 after acquiring an additional 118,755 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

