Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $53.00. Power REIT shares last traded at $52.50, with a volume of 17,417 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $194.00 million, a PE ratio of 41.73 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 36.35, a quick ratio of 36.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Get Power REIT alerts:

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). Power REIT had a net margin of 59.47% and a return on equity of 12.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Power REIT by 12.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,727,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Power REIT by 2.0% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Power REIT by 89.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 10,330 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Power REIT by 165.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 9,208 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Power REIT by 15.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.27% of the company’s stock.

About Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW)

Power REIT is a holding company, which owns a portfolio of real estate assets related to transportation and energy infrastructure. It also expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture for the cultivation of food and cannabis. The company was founded on December 2, 2011 and is headquartered in Old Bethpage, NY.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Power REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.