Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Major Shareholder Sells $458,565.90 in Stock

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) major shareholder Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 23,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total transaction of $458,565.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 22,600 shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total transaction of $432,338.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 352,396 shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $6,695,524.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 3,000 shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $47,640.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 40,000 shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $631,200.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 15,854 shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $248,590.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAX opened at $19.21 on Friday. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.71 and a twelve month high of $60.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.38 and its 200 day moving average is $21.57. The company has a market cap of $858.94 million and a PE ratio of -1.32.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.20). On average, research analysts anticipate that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 204.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 156.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRAX has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

