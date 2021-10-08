Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) Short Interest Update

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the August 31st total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POAI. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Predictive Oncology by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 12,240 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Predictive Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Maryland Capital Management bought a new stake in Predictive Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Predictive Oncology by 343.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 52,112 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology in the first quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Predictive Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

POAI stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. Predictive Oncology has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $2.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $75.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.00.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Predictive Oncology had a negative return on equity of 43.92% and a negative net margin of 1,725.34%. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that Predictive Oncology will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Predictive Oncology

Predictive Oncology Inc provides various healthcare products and services primarily in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Helomics, Soluble, and Skyline. The company manufactures environmentally conscious systems for the collection and disposal of infectious fluids that result from surgical procedures and post-operative care.

