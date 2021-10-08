Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.11

Shares of Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.11 and traded as high as $1.30. Predictive Oncology shares last traded at $1.25, with a volume of 1,939,826 shares changing hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Predictive Oncology in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.15. The firm has a market cap of $76.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.00.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Predictive Oncology had a negative net margin of 1,725.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.92%. The business had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Predictive Oncology Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of POAI. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Predictive Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $2,482,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Predictive Oncology by 231.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,838,085 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,326 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Predictive Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $718,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Predictive Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Predictive Oncology by 198.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 275,732 shares during the last quarter. 8.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Predictive Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:POAI)

Predictive Oncology Inc provides various healthcare products and services primarily in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Helomics, Soluble, and Skyline. The company manufactures environmentally conscious systems for the collection and disposal of infectious fluids that result from surgical procedures and post-operative care.

