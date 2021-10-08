Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Short Interest Update

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the August 31st total of 811,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 362,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 54,870.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,974 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Apartment Communities stock opened at $12.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $643.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.73. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $5.24 and a 52 week high of $12.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.13. Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 2.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.42%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APTS. Jonestrading raised their price target on Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Preferred Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

