Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 5,364 Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,699 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 59.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

In other news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $153,990.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,861 shares in the company, valued at $9,254,735.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $47.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.12. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $48.22.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $135.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.82 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 41.01%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.