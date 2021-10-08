Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $1.86 Million Position in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Olympic Steel were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZEUS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Olympic Steel by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,869,000 after buying an additional 77,108 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Olympic Steel by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 410,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,104,000 after buying an additional 30,631 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Olympic Steel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $796,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Olympic Steel by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 171,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,060,000 after buying an additional 25,369 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Olympic Steel by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 19,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olympic Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Olympic Steel stock opened at $25.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 3.05. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.27. The firm has a market cap of $279.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.57.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.83. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $556.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is -21.62%.

In other Olympic Steel news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 13,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $411,562.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 391,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,169,320.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

