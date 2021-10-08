Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $1.93 Million Position in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.64% of Park Aerospace worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Park Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Park Aerospace by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 5,589 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Park Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Park Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Park Aerospace by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Park Aerospace alerts:

NYSE:PKE opened at $13.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.46. Park Aerospace Corp. has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $16.20. The company has a market cap of $284.56 million, a PE ratio of 49.86 and a beta of 0.91.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $13.59 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%.

In other Park Aerospace news, COO Mark A. Esquivel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $36,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emily J. Groehl sold 6,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $96,072.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Park Aerospace

Park Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials. Its products are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles or drones, business jets, general aviation aircraft, and rotary wing aircraft.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Park Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.