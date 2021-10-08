Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Seneca Foods were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Seneca Foods by 1,110.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 26.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 471.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 59.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SENEA opened at $53.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $477.36 million, a PE ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Seneca Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $62.37.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $235.04 million for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 8.45%.

About Seneca Foods

Seneca Foods Corp. engages in the processing and sale of packaged fruits and vegetables. The company offers canned, frozen and bottled produce, and snack chips products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging and Sale of Fruits and Vegetables, Packaging and Sale of Prepared Food Products, Sale of Snack Products, and Other Products.

