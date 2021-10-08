Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 35,284 Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,869 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 35,284 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of OceanFirst Financial worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCFC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,642,219 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $135,074,000 after buying an additional 609,245 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 879,351 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,326,000 after buying an additional 231,053 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 741,262 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,448,000 after buying an additional 152,239 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $3,072,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $2,663,000. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nicos Katsoulis acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.07 per share, with a total value of $38,140.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stephens upgraded OceanFirst Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.81.

OCFC opened at $22.20 on Friday. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $25.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.98.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 20.86%. The business had revenue of $85.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.18 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

