Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 4,297 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STZ. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,244,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,251,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,433,000 after buying an additional 304,690 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,317,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 635,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,988,000 after buying an additional 241,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 299.7% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 296,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,594,000 after buying an additional 222,288 shares during the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $216.51 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.63 and a 1 year high of $244.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $214.46 and its 200 day moving average is $226.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

STZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.63.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

