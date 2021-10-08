Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 5.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 196,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,304 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $5,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Shares of PCY stock opened at $26.46 on Friday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $28.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.42.

