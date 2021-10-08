Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 22,113 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 41.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,113 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.19% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares worth $5,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VYMI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $44,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $60,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 340.2% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $79,000.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $67.16 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $50.23 and a 52 week high of $71.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.75 and its 200-day moving average is $67.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.