Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 12,989 Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 192,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,989 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $5,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RODM. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 257.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 774,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,997,000 after purchasing an additional 557,656 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1,042.1% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 341,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,128,000 after acquiring an additional 311,150 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $9,026,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,820,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,026,000 after acquiring an additional 214,239 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 84.2% in the first quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 382,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,367,000 after acquiring an additional 174,910 shares during the period.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF stock opened at $30.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.16 and its 200 day moving average is $30.97. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a one year low of $24.88 and a one year high of $31.96.

