Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,514 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in FedEx by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 71,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $21,363,000 after buying an additional 16,904 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in FedEx by 5,779.5% during the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,281 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $41,550,000 after purchasing an additional 143,793 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,913 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,952,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter valued at $5,099,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,388 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,027,167,000 after purchasing an additional 131,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock opened at $222.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.51. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $216.34 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $257.16 and its 200-day moving average is $281.64. The company has a market cap of $59.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at $20,580,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $346.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on FedEx from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.13.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

