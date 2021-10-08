Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.09 Million Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of STLD. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 123,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $4,490,000. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 39.2% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 96,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after purchasing an additional 27,097 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 8.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 70,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 416,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,129,000 after buying an additional 50,526 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STLD stock opened at $59.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.77 and its 200-day moving average is $60.47. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.26 and a twelve month high of $74.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was up 113.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

STLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.18.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 176,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $11,856,457.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 67,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total transaction of $4,490,289.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 444,543 shares of company stock worth $30,543,309 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

