Profund Advisors LLC Has $914,000 Stock Holdings in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,196 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 62.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter worth $41,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. 28.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AU stock opened at $17.72 on Friday. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 1-year low of $14.57 and a 1-year high of $28.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.39 and its 200-day moving average is $19.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.51.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The mining company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that AngloGold Ashanti Limited will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.5252 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. AngloGold Ashanti’s payout ratio is currently 5.04%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Investec raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

