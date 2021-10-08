Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 9,442 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,442 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 42.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 3.4% in the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 18,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $19.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.44 and its 200 day moving average is $20.93. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $17.13 and a one year high of $22.82.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 36.89%. Analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.34%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

