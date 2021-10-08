Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,351 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth $21,905,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $468,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth about $4,169,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on TME. Macquarie downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.30 to $5.10 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $36.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Loop Capital cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.01.

Shares of NYSE:TME opened at $7.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.88. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $32.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.59.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.58. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.