Profund Advisors LLC Sells 3,351 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 5.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,351 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 281.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 113.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 434.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Shares of TME stock opened at $7.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.59. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $32.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.01.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.58. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. HSBC cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.01.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME).

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.