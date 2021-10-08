Profund Advisors LLC Sells 4,701 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,701 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in Ambev by 86.2% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,136,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 526,141 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ambev by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 97,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,584 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Ambev by 137.6% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 772,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 447,341 shares during the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ambev by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 3,594,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,366,000 after acquiring an additional 56,252 shares during the period. Finally, F3Logic LLC boosted its position in Ambev by 13.9% during the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 346,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 42,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ABEV shares. Barclays raised shares of Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Grupo Santander downgraded Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ambev in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ambev from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.55.

ABEV opened at $2.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average is $3.17. Ambev S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $3.95.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 18.82%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ambev S.A. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

About Ambev

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

