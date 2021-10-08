Profund Advisors LLC Sells 527 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,214 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,433 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth $217,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 22.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,953 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,923 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,994,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Northcoast Research raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.54.

MSI stock opened at $236.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $236.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.91. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $156.30 and a one year high of $246.96. The company has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.77.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 271.44%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.89%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

