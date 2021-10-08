Profund Advisors LLC Sells 739 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $690,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $772,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 210,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 4,334 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $152,990.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IONS. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.17.

IONS stock opened at $33.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a current ratio of 7.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.67. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.46 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 78.78% and a negative return on equity of 58.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

