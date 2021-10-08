Profund Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 5.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COF. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,741,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,683,530,000 after acquiring an additional 902,651 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,022,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,879,000 after purchasing an additional 191,078 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 11,757.5% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,229,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,100,000 after buying an additional 5,185,053 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,026,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $639,532,000 after buying an additional 17,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,013,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,815,000 after buying an additional 983,352 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial stock opened at $167.88 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.78 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $74.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COF shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $175.80 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.36.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $35,434,610.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,524 shares of company stock valued at $49,663,550 in the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.