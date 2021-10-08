Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.73) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research note issued on Monday, October 4th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Jones expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.73) for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Prometheus Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.24) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.32) EPS.

Shares of RXDX stock opened at $24.97 on Thursday. Prometheus Biosciences has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $30.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.77.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 888.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 237.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Prometheus Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. Institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

