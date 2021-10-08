ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 3,301 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,103 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,301 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $12,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX opened at $222.95 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $216.34 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $59.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $257.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.64.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.51%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on FedEx from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on FedEx from $346.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.13.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at $20,580,648.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

