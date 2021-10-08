ProShare Advisors LLC Has $18.14 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,029 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $18,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

DE opened at $344.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $221.73 and a 1-year high of $400.34. The company has a market capitalization of $106.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $362.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $362.33.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 18.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.33%.

DE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.63.

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.