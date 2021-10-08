ProShare Advisors LLC Has $21.17 Million Stock Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 849,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 83,680 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $21,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORI. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,594,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,909,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,695,000 after purchasing an additional 868,484 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 1st quarter valued at $16,373,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 179.9% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 743,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,236,000 after purchasing an additional 477,757 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,983,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,989,000 after purchasing an additional 336,984 shares during the period. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

In other Old Republic International news, VP Thomas Dare sold 19,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $508,916.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karl W. Mueller sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $1,182,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,340.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,350 shares of company stock valued at $60,684 and have sold 578,820 shares valued at $15,262,617. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Old Republic International stock opened at $24.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.84. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $26.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.72.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 17.77%. Analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Old Republic International in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.