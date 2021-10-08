ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $13,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AON by 4.8% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 51,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,315,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in AON by 2.4% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 953,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,593,000 after buying an additional 22,461 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in AON during the second quarter worth about $576,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AON by 1.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,039,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,442,067,000 after buying an additional 100,230 shares during the period. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $263.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,994. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total transaction of $2,516,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,205 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,002.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $293.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $179.52 and a fifty-two week high of $302.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $283.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.11. The stock has a market cap of $66.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 0.87.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

AON has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of AON from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.90.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

