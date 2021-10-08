ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 20,076 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 262,962 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,076 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $18,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,095,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,237,000 after acquiring an additional 22,840 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,243,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,979,000 after acquiring an additional 8,330 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,927,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,372,000 after acquiring an additional 491,612 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,493,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,217,000 after acquiring an additional 70,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,463,000 after acquiring an additional 83,762 shares during the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PB stock opened at $72.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.20. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.56 and a 12-month high of $83.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.00% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $280.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.38 million. On average, research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 35.38%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.83.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

