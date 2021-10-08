ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 28,961 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,445 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,961 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $15,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,525 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.57.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $85.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $89.48. The company has a market cap of $50.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.01%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.