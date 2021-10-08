ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (ETR:PSM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (ETR:PSM) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €20.07 ($23.61).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, August 6th. Warburg Research set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays set a €18.50 ($21.76) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €11.20 ($13.18) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of PSM opened at €15.83 ($18.62) on Friday. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 1 year low of €9.26 ($10.89) and a 1 year high of €19.00 ($22.35). The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €16.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of €17.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion and a PE ratio of 7.31.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

