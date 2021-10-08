Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 270,000 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,000 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $15,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KBE. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the first quarter worth about $125,743,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,300,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 100.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 794,757 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 22,967.1% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 692,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,902,000 after buying an additional 689,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,966,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,685,000 after buying an additional 571,107 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:KBE opened at $54.85 on Friday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $56.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.12.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

