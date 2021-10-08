Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires Shares of 260,000 Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 260,000 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,607,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.19% of Performance Food Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 78.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,662,670 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $129,113,000 after buying an additional 1,167,065 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 20.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,394,256 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $164,588,000 after buying an additional 564,620 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 272.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 711,700 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $41,001,000 after buying an additional 520,715 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,917,110 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $513,714,000 after buying an additional 502,399 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the first quarter valued at about $27,508,000.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew C. Flanigan bought 2,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.71 per share, with a total value of $89,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,778.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,677 shares of company stock worth $2,005,825. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $48.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.74. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 167.03 and a beta of 1.71. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $31.69 and a 52-week high of $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.86) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

