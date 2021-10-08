Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 20,410 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,378 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,410 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Stryker were worth $13,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Stryker by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,389,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,799,885,000 after acquiring an additional 58,099 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Stryker by 7.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,220,919 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $784,551,000 after acquiring an additional 216,709 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 4.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,839,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $737,558,000 after acquiring an additional 133,531 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 26.4% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,721,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $706,895,000 after acquiring an additional 568,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Stryker by 5.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,335,843 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $606,688,000 after acquiring an additional 121,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $265.96 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $196.09 and a 12-month high of $281.16. The stock has a market cap of $100.29 billion, a PE ratio of 48.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $269.34 and a 200-day moving average of $260.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.13.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.