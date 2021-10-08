Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys New Holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,685,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,474,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.53% of Genworth Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Genworth Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 124,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Genworth Financial by 2.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 227,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Genworth Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 212,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Genworth Financial by 354.5% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Genworth Financial by 5.2% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 115,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Genworth Financial stock opened at $4.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.01. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $4.76.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 12.77%.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.