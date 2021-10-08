Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $11.51 Million Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 64.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,591 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 71,471 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in FedEx were worth $11,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 980.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $360,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,097 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 10,682.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394,404 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $112,026,000 after acquiring an additional 398,131 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 766,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $228,625,000 after acquiring an additional 383,348 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 904,172 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $256,821,000 after buying an additional 334,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 290.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 336,820 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $96,395,000 after buying an additional 250,579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $222.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $257.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.64. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $216.34 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,580,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FDX has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on FedEx from $297.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Argus reduced their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.13.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

