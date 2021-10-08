Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,540 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,420 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $12,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 65.2% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 570 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COP stock opened at $71.51 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $72.86. The stock has a market cap of $95.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.05.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is -177.32%.

In other news, Director R A. Walker acquired 18,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.73.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

