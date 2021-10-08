Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 83.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,370 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $11,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

EL stock opened at $314.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $113.73 billion, a PE ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $326.67 and its 200 day moving average is $313.41. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $216.25 and a one year high of $347.82.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The company’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.87%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,451 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total transaction of $1,182,174.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,774,393.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael O’hare sold 2,947 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.18, for a total transaction of $1,011,351.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,432.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 270,259 shares of company stock worth $90,266,730. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on EL. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.23.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

