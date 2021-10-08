Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 56,110 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 31.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 120,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 56,110 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $11,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 47.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DUK. Mizuho lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Vertical Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.67.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $100.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.54. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.56 and a 52 week high of $108.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.95%.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

