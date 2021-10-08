Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €120.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Puma (ETR:PUM) received a €120.00 ($141.18) price target from analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PUM. Credit Suisse Group set a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective on shares of Puma in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Puma in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Warburg Research set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on Puma in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €107.00 ($125.88) price target on Puma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €113.87 ($133.97).

Get Puma alerts:

Shares of ETR PUM traded up €3.05 ($3.59) during trading on Friday, reaching €100.35 ($118.06). 427,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.18, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.68. Puma has a 52-week low of €74.08 ($87.15) and a 52-week high of €109.70 ($129.06). The company has a 50-day moving average of €103.50 and a 200-day moving average of €96.88.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.