Purplebricks Group (OTCMKTS:PRPPF) versus TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Critical Analysis

Purplebricks Group (OTCMKTS:PRPPF) and TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Purplebricks Group and TUI’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Purplebricks Group $140.72 million 1.50 -$24.32 million N/A N/A TUI $8.90 billion 0.32 -$3.53 billion ($3.05) -0.80

Purplebricks Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TUI.

Profitability

This table compares Purplebricks Group and TUI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Purplebricks Group N/A N/A N/A TUI -83.72% -487.53% -24.23%

Volatility and Risk

Purplebricks Group has a beta of 2.43, indicating that its stock price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TUI has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Purplebricks Group and TUI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Purplebricks Group 0 2 0 0 2.00 TUI 9 1 0 0 1.10

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of TUI shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Purplebricks Group beats TUI on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Purplebricks Group

Purplebricks Group plc engages in the real estate agency business in the United Kingdom. It provides services relating to the sale and letting of properties. The company also combines local property experts and technologies to make the process of selling, buying, or letting a property more convenient, transparent, and cost effective under the Purplebricks brand name. Purplebricks Group plc was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

About TUI

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort, and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises, and Other Tourism. The Northern Region segment includes tour operators, airlines, and cruise business in the UK, Ireland, and the Nordics. The Central Region segment comprises of the tour operators and airlines in Germany and the tour operators in Austria, Switzerland, and Poland. The Western Region segment encompasses tour operators and airlines in Belgium and the Netherlands and the tour operators in France. The Hotels and Resorts segment covers all group-owned hotels and hotel companies of the TUI Group. The Cruises segment consists of Hapag-Lloyd Cruises and the joint venture TUI Cruises. The Other Tourism segment represents the French airline Corsair and, in particular, central Tourism functions such as the TUI Group’s flight control and information technology departments. The company was founded on October 09, 1923 and is headquartered in Hannover, Germany.

