PVH Corp. Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.00 Per Share (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of PVH in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for PVH’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.44 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PVH. Citigroup increased their target price on PVH from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of PVH from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PVH from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PVH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.15.

Shares of PVH opened at $107.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.18. PVH has a 52 week low of $57.35 and a 52 week high of $121.94.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. PVH had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Emanuel Chirico sold 139,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $16,696,894.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 5,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total value of $676,273.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 156,864 shares of company stock valued at $18,833,155. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of PVH by 17.3% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in PVH by 107.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after buying an additional 16,092 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in PVH by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 268,751 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,915,000 after buying an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in PVH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

